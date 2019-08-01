New Orlando committee aims to strengthen multicultural community

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, center, led the inaugural meeting of the Committee on Multicultural Affairs.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer led the first meeting Wednesday of a new committee that plans to enhance the city's multicultural community through engagement and integration.

The goals of the Committee on Multicultural Affairs include strengthening ties between minority communities and city government, meeting the community's diverse needs, collaborating more with multicultural communities and more.

The 17 members of the committee represent diversity in race, gender, age, religious beliefs, profession and more.

"As a city, we remain focused on continuing to find ways to work together to embrace diversity, equality and fairness in Orlando and throughout the nation," Dyer said. "The Committee on Multicultural Affairs will further our efforts to ensure that our residents and visitors feel welcomed, included and respected in the city of Orlando."

District 2 City Commissioner Tony Ortiz also attended the meeting alongside the mayor. Orlando's Office of Multicultural Affairs gave a presentation about the city's existing multicultural programs.

The committee originated from the city's Trust Act Policy and Resolution, which was passed in July 2018 to foster collaboration with the local multicultural community.

"As Orlando becomes more diverse, representation from different cultures within our community is paramount for our residents to feel they are being heard and their opinions and suggestions are reflected in the manner we practice government," Ortiz said.

