Community discusses concerns as possible cancer clusters pop up in Satellite Beach

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - Satellite Beach will be testing some of the local grounds for the same cancer-causing chemicals for which Patrick Air Force Base just tested, a doctor said Sunday.

A meeting was held Sunday afternoon to talk more about the possible cancer cluster in Satellite Beach.

More News Headlines

About 100 residents attended the gathering, including the Satellite Beach city manager, said Dr. Julie Greenwalt in a phone call to News 6. Greenwalt is a Satellite Beach native and radiation oncologist in Jacksonville.

People in the group discussed their concerns and brainstormed ideas of how to move forward.

Greenwalt said she requested that community members continue to report their cancer diagnoses to the Health Department, which helps group people together to see if there are any patterns.

Overall, Greenwalt said, she thought the meeting was very successful.

--

Inside ClickOrlando:

Cancer cluster? 20 cases in Satellite High School graduates

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.