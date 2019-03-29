Community donates $5,000 to Central Brevard Humane Society after destructive hailstorm

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Central Brevard Humane Society is getting results fast after a strong hailstorm damaged the shelter.

The Cocoa adoption center on Cox Road lost canopies that gave shade to the pets' outdoor playpens.

Skylight windows on the roof of the shelter were also broken, forcing the animals to be relocated to safer parts of the building.

#GoodNews after the #hail: Central Brevard Humane Society receives $5,000 in donations and also free roof repairs. The update on @news6wkmg at 4:30 and 5:30 #GettingResults pic.twitter.com/wHFaVVVmzM — James Sparvero (@News6James) March 29, 2019

The Brevard Humane Society's executive director said Friday that since the storm, the shelter has received $5,000 in public donations.

"We're just really grateful that the community would come out in such a big, strong way," Theresa Clifton said.

Donations included new canopies and tents.

A company is fixing the roof damage for free.

G&G Roofing, from Rockledge, said it wants to do what it can to get results for the pets.

"I'm an animal lover and these people are here every day doing as much as they can to help house animals and find them homes so I figured give them a call," project manager Jimmy Ollie said. "It's the least we could do, try and do our part to help them."

The executive director said the Humane Society operates solely on donations so it did not have emergency savings to spend following the storm.

Clifton also said whatever money received in donations are not needed for repairs, will be saved for future emergency use.



