Community sets up memorial for Marion County mother and her 4 kids

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - On Thursday a small memorial was set up outside of the Summerfield home where Casei Jones, 32, and her four children lived.

Stuffed animals, balloons, and flowers occupied a spot in the grass where people dropped off tokens of affection.

The makeshift memorial was organized by Katrina Sesler after authorities announced they located the bodies of the Marion County mother and her children in Georgia.

"The main focus should be on Casei and her four children," Sesler said.

The tragic death, is felt among people in the community, especially after investigators arrested Jones' husband Michael Jones Jr., 38, after his wife and her four children were found dead.

Holly Turner who was Casei Jones' co-worker and friend, said her grief is still raw.

"Every time I think about it, it just makes me cry," Turner said.

Turner said she knew the couple and was close to Casei Jones. She said the shocking twist in the investigation has left her heartbroken because her children were friends with Jones' children.

She said she cannot believe anyone would take their lives.

"I'm sorry, she was so sweet, she was so sweet and loving she did everything for everybody," Turner said.

Some neighbors, like Lori Kunnert, who attended the memorial, stopped by to pay their respects and said they cannot believe what the children went through.

"That's horrible. That's horrible. It's disgusting. I don't even have words for what's going on here, I really don't," Kunnert said.

Some friends said ahead of the family's disappearance they learned Jones Jr. may have been making trips to Georgia to see someone else.

Turner said she is still shocked after learning Jones Jr. is named as the alleged killer.

"I never knew this in him, never knew it, never even seen anything coming," Turner said.

Jones Jr. is currently being held on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with his wife's death, but additional charges are pending.

When Michael Jones is charged with the children's deaths he will have another first appearance.

An arraignment in the case has been scheduled for Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.



