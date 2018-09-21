Community steps in after elderly man can't take care of yard

Volunteers took it upon themselves to step in and spend hours cleaning up the property of an elderly man after he could not take care of it anymore.

Neighbors reached out to the Orange County Sheriff's Office earlier this month to check on a 90-year-old man when he was not seen in weeks and his lawn was "severely overgrown."

Special Projects Deputy Jacob Snavely was sent to check on the man and later learned he was just unable to continue caring for his property.

The deputy then contacted the Tangerine Improvement Society, an Orange County neighborhood association, who sent around 10 volunteers with supplies to clean up the property.

There are steps being taken to make sure the man continues to receive the care he needs.

