Composite sketch shows man accused of attacking woman at bus stop

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released a composite sketch showing a man accused of attacking a woman at a bus stop last month.

Deputies said they were called to a bus stop on Fernwood Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. on April 9 in reference to a woman screaming.

"I can see the bus stop from here and someone is screaming like they're getting hurt really, really bad," the 911 caller said.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a woman who had cuts on her face and was bleeding from her ear.

The woman said she was at the bus stop when a man she described as being thin and approximately 6 feet tall with black hair asked her if she needed money and what she would be willing to do for $100, the report said.

When the woman said she wasn't interested, the man grabbed her, dragged her into a median and attempted to cover her face, according to authorities. Police said the woman bit the man on his finger.

The woman said that she was afraid the man would have killed her if she had not been able to get away.

The man has not yet been identified. Deputies said he had tattoos on his arms, chest and stomach, including one of a wizard.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6597 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

