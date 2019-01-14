Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy offers essay contest to students

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy is offering an exciting opportunity for high school students in her congressional district to win a chance to travel to Washington, D.C. for President Trump’s State of the Union address.

Students must write a 500-word essay on the importance of youth civic engagement and submit it to Murphy’s office to participate.

The lucky winner will attend as Murphy’s guest and receive free roundtrip travel and lodging for one night for themselves and a parent or guardian.

Murphy, who was recently elected chair of Future Forum, an influential group of young House Democrats who advocate for issues and opportunities important to younger Americans, said she wants to use this historic occasion to elevate the voices of young people in her district.



The President will deliver his address on Jan. 29 at the U.S. Capitol. The deadline to submit essays is January 17. More information can be found at Congresswoman Murphy’s website by clicking here.





