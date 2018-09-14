Construction causes weekend closures on Colonial Drive in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Construction on a new pedestrian bridge in downtown Orlando has prompted officials to close Colonial Drive between Orange Avenue and Garland Avenue overnight for several weekends.

City of Orlando officials said the closures are needed to accommodate for concrete pours on the pedestrian bridge, which, once completed in early 2019, will connect Gertrude’s Walk to the Orlando Urban Trail and provide residents with a safe way to cross Colonial Drive.

The closures are scheduled for:

Friday, Sept. 14, at 10 p.m. through Saturday, Sept. 15, until 6 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 21, at 10 p.m. through Saturday, Sept. 22, until 6 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29, at 10 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 30, until 6 a.m.

Messages boards will go up in advance of the closures and signs will be posted before and along the detour routes.

Officials from the Florida Department of Transportation said they will also be performing work in the area during the closure this weekend. An I-4 Ultimate project contractor is slated to conduct a performance test on a bridge pier because it exhibited cracking earlier this year.

The test will involve construction vehicles driving over the pier in a prescribed sequence then collecting and analyzing the resulting data.

In a news release Friday, FDOT officials noted that despite the cracking, they believe the pier is structurally sound but are concerned about the longevity of it because they want it to last up to 70 years.

FDOT public information officer Steve Olson said the testing should take one to three hours, and crews also plan to adjust bridge girder bolts and pave near the railroad tracks on Colonial Drive.

Drivers are urged to be cognizant of signs and detours, remain alert and obey traffic laws.

To read more about the City of Orlando's pedestrian project click here or to read more about the I-4 Ultimate Project, click here.

