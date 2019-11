VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A construction worker died after falling about 10 stories at a condo complex in Ormond Beach Thursday morning, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened at Aquarius Condos on Ocean Shore Boulevard before 11 a.m.

The victim has not been identified.

