Contractor cashed $5,000 check after hurricane but never did work, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police say a man claiming to be a contractor cashed a $5,725 check from a man who needed his roof repaired after Hurricane Irma but never did any work.

The victim said he contacted John Wescott, of Wescott Roofing and Painting, after the storm swept through the area in 2017 because his roof sustained damage. In the work contract, Wescott requested a 50 percent down payment of $5,725, according to the arrest report.

Police said the victim refinanced his home in order to write the check, which Wescott cashed on Dec. 27, 2017.

On April 10, the victim contacted authorities because no work had been done and no supplies had been delivered, the affidavit said.

Records show that no building permit had been completed in order to work on the victim's residence.

Wescott, 53, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of falsely identifying as a contractor.

