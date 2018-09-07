Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's show at UCF canceled amid backlash

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 22: Rapper Tekashi69, real name Daniel Hernandez and also known as 6ix9ine, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Tekashi 69, arrives for his arraignment on assault charges in County Criminal Court #1 at the Harris County Courthouse on August…

ORLANDO, Fla. - An upcoming performance by controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine at the University of Central Florida has been canceled after thousands of people signed a petition calling for the school to pull the plug on the show.

The rapper was slated to perform at a back-to-school bash on Sept. 22 at the CFE Arena. Officials announced Friday that the promoter canceled the show and refunds would be issued through the original point of purchase.

When news of the performance was first announced, critics launched a petition calling on UCF's Board of Trustees to prohibit Tekashi 6ix9ine from performing on campus because, according to Billboard, he pleaded guilty to using a child in a sexual performance.

"Despite this information, UCF is still allowing a convicted child pornographer/molester who is still yet to be sentenced to perform a show at their CFE Arena this September," the petition read. "What message is this decision sending to the general public, that an accredited educational institution will condone and encourage the presence of someone convicted with such an obscene crime? Why are they giving this person a pass? Did this fact not cross the the minds of staff at UCF, or see how it could severely damage the school's image?"

More than 6,000 people signed the petition.

Officials did not provide a reason for the cancelation.

