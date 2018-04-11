Convicted double murderer William Woodward to be sentenced

VIERA, Fla. - A Titusville man convicted on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder will be sentenced Wednesday.

William Woodward, 50, was found guilty in January of killing Gary Hembree and Roger Picior in a neighborhood dispute on Labor Day 2012. Bruce "Tim" Blake was injured in the attack.

Woodward was originally charged with two counts of first-degree murder, which meant he would have been eligible for the death penalty. The jury, however, chose to convict him of second-degree murder.

Woodward is facing life in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Brevard County courthouse.

