Corona branches outside of beer for refreshing summer drink

Summer drinks are getting more refreshing.

Corona is expanding beyond beer with a tropical-flavored refreshing spiked beverages, Corona Refresca.

It’s the first non-beer beverage for Coronoa offering the flavored malt beverage in three types: Coconut Lime, Guava Lime and Passionfruit Lime.

Both the guava and passionfruit will come in six packs for $9.99 and the coconut lime will be available in a 12-pack that contains all three flavors for $16.99.

According to USA Today, you can find the drinks in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and North Carolina later in March and nationwide in early May.

The drinks will have less than 199 calories per 12-ounce serving and 4.5 percent alcohol by volume.



