Countdown is on to ‘Stranger Things 3' with release of official trailer

"Stranger Things" season 3 will release July 4, 2019, on Netflix.

One summer can change everything.

Netflix released the official trailer for “Stranger Things 3” and the countdown is on to the premiere on July 4.

Good thing you’ll probably be off work that day to do some binge watching.

“Stranger Things” is a huge breakout hit for the streaming service with this sci-fi/horror series set in fictitious Hawkins, Indiana.

Season three episodes will be:

Suzie, Do You Copy?

The Mall Rats

The Case of the Missing Lifeguard

The Sauna Test

The Source

The Birthday

The Bite

The Battle of Starcourt

