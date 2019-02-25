Couple accused of leaving baby alone in vehicle outside bar

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County deputies say a bar manager and a patron rescued an infant who was left alone inside an unlocked vehicle parked outside the Black Hammock Lazy Gator Bar.

The bar manager told deputies that he went to his vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday and heard a baby crying inside a Ford F350, which had its windows cracked, according to the Sheriff's Office.

He was walking around the truck, knocking on the windows to see if anyone was inside with the baby, estimated to be 7 to 8 months old, when a regular patron at the bar also heard the crying and they both opened the unlocked truck, authorities said.

Deputies said the baby was crying, sweating and appeared to be overheated when witnesses removed him from the vehicle.

Shortly thereafter, a man and a woman who said they were the child's guardians came out of the bar and told the manager to tell police not to come and they left with the baby, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said they used the license plate number a witness wrote down to track the couple to a home in Sanford. They arrived there in the same Ford F350 described by witnesses shortly after deputies arrived, the report said.

Although they both smelled of alcohol and had watery eyes and slurred speech, they claimed that they each had only one beer at Black Hammock and the baby was alone for less than 10 minutes, according to the affidavit.

The man later admitted to having two drinks and apologized, saying it would never happen again, the report said.

Both were issued citations for leaving a child in a vehicle unattended. An official from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the case is open and it's possible that charges could be filed.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.