Couple accused of stealing charity donation box

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A couple accused of stealing a charity donation box have been identified as a man and a woman who were already in jail on unrelated charges, according to the Belleview Police Department.

Pictures and videos from Hardee's on Abshier Boulevard show a blonde woman with a white spaghetti strap dress and a man with dark hair and a forearm tattoo who was wearing a red shirt taking the box and leaving the fast-food restaurant on Wednesday.

Records show a manager at the eatery received a call from Toys for Tots in Marion County on Monday and that's when he noticed that the box had been stolen.

The box contained about $500, according to the report.

On Tuesday, the manager said he learned that the people in the video were Cody Carey, 25, and Cherish Dake, 26, who were already in the Marion County Jail on a grand theft motor vehicle charges, authorities said.

