Couple escapes house fire in Satellite Beach

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - A couple was able to safely escape a house fire early Thursday in Satellite Beach.

Officials said the fire happened around 12:30 a.m. on Jamaica Boulevard.

Georgia and Paul Germod were getting ready for bed when they heard their smoke alarm go off.

The couple said they only had seconds to rush out of their home as flames took over the house.

"It happened so fast," Georgia Germod said.

Officials believe the fire started in the back porch of the home.

"The smoke alarm went off, and then I opened my eyes and saw flames in our patio," Germod said.

Her husband has owned the home for over four decades and they were just about to fix the roof, which was damaged in a hurricane.

Firefighters were able to save one of their three cats. The other two are missing.

Satellite Beach Deputy Fire Chief Dave Abernathy said it's not known what caused the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

