Couple takes page out of 'The Crime Book,' ends up behind bars

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - An arrest turned into a book review when Flagler County deputies got a shoplifting call Tuesday.

The deputies responded to a Target store where they found the suspect, 44-year-old Sarah Richard.

Richard told deputies her boyfriend and accomplice, Michael Pierce, was waiting for her outside.

Deputies arrested the pair and learned the couple had several active warrants for theft cases across Florida, according to a Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

As deputies searched the couple's car, they found a book titled "The Crime Book."

The book is advertised as being "an essential guide to criminology," according to deputies.

"Our review? Zero out of five stars," the Facebook post reads. "We would not recommend this book to anyone especially Richard or Pierce as their criminal record has proven their 'studies' to be a complete and total waste of their time."

Richard is facing a retail theft charge and other charges related to active warrants. Her bond is set at $6,500. Pierce is also facing a shoplifting charge and is being held on an out-of-county arrest warrant. He has no bond.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.