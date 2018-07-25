Couples say Florida wedding photographer didn't deliver

ORLANDO, Fla. - A wedding videographer and photographer is being investigated by South Daytona Beach Police Department after several customers say he owes them photos and video.

A report was filed last week by a former client of Jason Densberger, owner of Bright Brands Media.

The website touts transparency and customer satisfaction, but former clients of his say he's a man who doesn't deliver on his promise.

Alexandra Knights hired Densberger for her May wedding. Initially, he was responsive with phone calls and emails.

"He walked right in, he said 'Hi I'm Jason. I'm here to do your video.' Very professional is how he came off to me, but with everyone else they were like, 'No, there's something wrong,'" Knights said.

She paid him a total of $2,400 for up to 1,000 photos, a photo album and close to 200 pictures.

After her wedding, she was sent 15 unedited photos.

More than two months after saying, "I do," she has yet to receive everything she was promised.

"He still owes me video. He still owes me my photo album. He still owes the rest of my pictures. So, I'm still waiting," Knights said. "My eyes were watering and I was like, 'Honey, I think we've been scammed.'"

Knights has emailed and called Densberger since the wedding. The last time she tried to call him on June 5 his phone was disconnected.

She contacted Orange County Sheriff's Office, but was told her case is a civil matter. She would have to hire an attorney which could cost her more money than what she has already spent.

"I have been emailing him and if he does answer it's like a week after and it's like working on it. That's all I get. He doesn't answer any questions and he doesn't answer his phone," Knights said.

Like Knights, John Flenders found Densberger on the popular wedding website, The Knot. He came with glowing reviews, and the initial interaction with him was a pleasant one.

"He got back pretty quickly. Within a day or two and we told him what we wanted. We told him what our budget was," Flenders said.

It was after Flenders gave Densberger the $399 deposit he began to go silent.

"I tried reaching out to him again yesterday via email. Still no reply. The phone number he gave me is turned off. If you look on his business it's showing it's permanently closed," Flenders said.

He has since contacted his credit card company to alert them. They have put a hold on the payment as they initiate an investigation of their own.

A sergeant with South Daytona Beach police said these cases can take time to unravel. If this is a case that can move forward, it will take time to determine if this is a civil or criminal matter.

Densberger's business addresses are listed in downtown Orlando and Apopka. Both locations are residential homes.

Densberger did not respond to calls and emails.

