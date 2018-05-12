Courtroom fight breaks out in Ocala after four men convicted of murder

OCALA, Fla. - A fight involving defendants, attorneys and deputies broke out in a Florida courtroom after four men were convicted in a fatal shooting.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that 23-year-old Kiila Richardson, 20-year-old Travis Davis, 22-year-old Branden Banks and 21-year-old Kelvon Grimmage were found guilty Friday of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

After jurors announced the verdict, the newspaper reports that Davis punched his defense attorney in the head, and Grimmage joined in. Deputies used their stun guns and tackled the defendants to the floor.

Authorities say 28-year-old Courtney London was fatally shot in his Ocala home in June 2016. Witnesses testified that Richardson, Davis, Banks and Grimmage had all met at an apartment to discuss the robbery before London's death. Davis was identified as the shooter by London's young son.



