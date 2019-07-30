Cousins charged in Orange County homicide

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said two cousins have been arrested in a homicide that happened on June 11, 2019.

Jaylin Williamson and Mario Roberto Smith have been charged with third-degree felony murder, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said Williamson and Smith are cousins.

Deputies said that around 10 p.m. on June 11, 2019, investigators responded to the Walmart parking lot on John Young Parkway in reference to a crash.

Investigators said that when deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was unconscious and had suffered a gunshot wound.

Deputies said Blake Haynes later died at a local hospital.

