Video: Florida spring breakers fight back against gunman at gas station

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Members of a group from Indiana celebrating a birthday and spring break in South Beach are now speaking publicly about the way they defended themselves against a gunman who tried to rob them at a gas station.

Alex Wisbey was pumping gas with his three cousins early Sunday when an armed man approached them with his face covered, surveillance video shows.

"I knew that there was a possibility that I could be shot and killed. I knew that," Wisbey told News 6 partner WPLG. "That's my family. You know, we die for each other, and that's how it's always going to be."

The video shows three of the would-be victims tackling and punching the armed man at the Mobil gas station on Oakland Park Boulevard in Oakland Park. Seconds later, another man exited the suspect vehicle in an effort to free him and fight back.

"It didn't seem real," Alec Tanoos told WPLG.

Tanoos' older brother, Jacob Tanoos, grabbed the man's gun while Wisbey put him in a chokehold. Aric Wisbey said he pointed the gun at the suspects and told them to leave. He did not fire the gun.

Deputies caught up with the alleged getaway driver. Kevin Campbell, 33, was the shirtless man seen in the video, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are still looking for the gunman. Anyone with information is asked to call the BSO or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

A pair or robbers got much more trouble than they bargained for when they chose to rob 4 spring breakers before sunrise on March 24 at an Oakland Park gas station. The driver in this misbegotten scheme is now in custody, but the gunman is still at large. https://t.co/RaAaXOEYNi pic.twitter.com/dN7pxwtS1Z — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 26, 2019

