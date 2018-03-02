Cows on the loose in South Florida neighborhood

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Where's the beef?

Residents of a northwest Miami neighborhood were utterly concerned when several cows were on the loose Friday morning, according to WPLG.

The cows were seen walking alongside a busy road and cutting through residential areas. Residents called police concerned about the animals and the traffic hazard they created.

Police arrived at the scene and the cows quickly shaped up, returning to where they came from. Thankfully, no cows or humans were hurt during their escape.

