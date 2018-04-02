Cows parade in downtown Kissimmee streets for rodeo week

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Cows will be taking over for cars Monday on downtown Kissimmee streets.

The Professional Rodeo Association and the Osceola County Board of County Commissioners are hosting the National Circuit Finals Rodeo this weekend in Kissimmee.

The annual cattle drive kicks off rodeo week on Broadway Avenue in downtown Kissimmee.

The rodeo will have over 200 of the top rodeo contestants in North America. They will be competing for a $1 million prize.

The rodeo will take place at Osceola Heritage Park from April 5 to April 8.

