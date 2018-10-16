Fatal crash causes major delays in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that left a stretch of road in Maitland shut down Tuesday morning.

North and southbound Wymore Road was closed at Hope Road around 7 a.m. as Maitland police worked to clear the scene.

@PoliceMaitland are currently working a serious accident on Wymore Road near Hope Road. All lanes on Wymore Road are currently shut down. Please find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/vg9763mI5u — Maitland Police Department (@PoliceMaitland) October 16, 2018

Multiple emergency vehicles could be seen near the crash as the investigation was underway.

Authorities confirmed at 8 a.m. that at least one person was killed in the crash, but did not release the names of possible victims.

Anyone in the northeast area of Maitland Boulevard and I-4 is asked to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

