Fatal crash causes major delays in Maitland

North, southbound Wymore Road closed at Hope Road

By Brianna Volz - Web producer

MAITLAND, Fla. - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that left a stretch of road in Maitland shut down Tuesday morning.

North and southbound Wymore Road was closed at Hope Road around 7 a.m. as Maitland police worked to clear the scene.

Multiple emergency vehicles could be seen near the crash as the investigation was underway.

Authorities confirmed at 8 a.m. that at least one person was killed in the crash, but did not release the names of possible victims.

Anyone in the northeast area of Maitland Boulevard and I-4 is asked to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

