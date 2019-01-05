Crash closes lane of traffic on northbound I-75 near Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - One lane of traffic is closed on Interstate 75 near Ocala due to a Saturday morning crash.

Video of the scene shows multiple vehicles involved in the crash, which occurred near mile marker 342. Emergency vehicles could also be seen.

FHP camera footage of the crash site

The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to the crash. No further information, including the conditions of the victims, has been released.

I-75 was the site of a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday that left seven people, including five children, dead. That crash occurred about 50 miles north of Saturday's crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for updates.

