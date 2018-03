A crash involving a semi shut down I-4 in Orange County early Friday.

The crash happened just before 2am in the westbound lanes at the Fairbanks curve.

The wreck involved the tractor trailer and at least one car.

Troopers report at least one person was injured.

All westbound traffic was being diverted off the highway at the Lee Road exit.

