Crash marks second deadly wreck in a year at Brevard intersection

COCOA, Fla. - If grief hits in stages, Katina Bolton is in the early phase of living with loss.

"(I'm in) total denial," Bolton said. "(It's) still not really sinking in."

Her emotions were still raw Friday, 24 hours after her sister and lifelong best friend, 46-year-old Kim Pizarro, went grocery shopping.

Bolton said it was a routine car ride in North Cocoa.

"We used to be called the 'Irish twins,'" she said of her sister, and how they grew up together. "(Pizarro) lit up a room when she came in."

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, state troopers said Pizarro turned left on U.S. 1 at Cidco Road and was T-boned by a driver heading south.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Pizarro's husband was also in her car at the time. He and the driver of the other vehicle survived the 60 mph collision, but Pizarro did not.

Pizarro's sister said she was a mother of three and also a grandmother.

"Her passion was children and taking care of children," Bolton said.

The FHP said another deadly wreck happened at the intersection in 2017.

From the same street, a 95-year-old driver from Massachusetts turned onto U.S. 1 and was T-boned by a Red Bull delivery truck.

State troopers said the intersection does not have a visibility issue.

Pizarro's sister thinks it's dangerous.

"Traffic goes too fast," Bolton said.

She also expressed empathy for how the other driver must feel.

"Whether it was her fault or not, that's going to haunt her, I'm sure, and I really feel for her," Bolton said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation and the other driver will not be ticketed.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.