Crash on I-4 in Orange County snarls traffic for miles

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A crash on eastbound Interstate 4 in Orange County Monday afternoon is causing traffic to be backed up for miles.

Officials said the crash happened near Exit 68 for State Road 535 and traffic is backed up until U.S. 192, which is about 4 miles away.

All lanes are blocked and the off-ramp is closed.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed the remnants of a vehicle that appeared to be burned. The vehicle was removed from the road and some lanes opened up shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Officials have not released information on the cause of the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

