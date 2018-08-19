Crash shuts down stretch of Colonial Drive in Winter Garden

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - For hours, drivers had to find their way around after a crash at the corner of Park Avenue and Colonial Drive in Winter Garden shut down a mile-long stretch of Colonial Drive.

Officials with Orange County Fire Rescue said two cars collided, and at least one person was taken to a hospital as a trauma patient.

News 6 is told some people were also trapped in their cars.

The crash happened a little before 7 p.m., but as 9 p.m. came around, there were still plenty of people waiting in business parking lots trapped by the traffic.

"I live in Clermont and I can't get home, and I'm sure there is other people who live out that way, too, and they can't get home either, and we're not finding out anything," Debbie Baillargeon said.

An AutoZone parking lot became a popular waiting room since drivers couldn't get out without sitting in a long line of traffic.

"I don't even want to deal with it. I don't. I'm pretty much going to have to wait here, hopefully not for another hour or so," said Marie Dardignac, also of Clermont. "I don't know how long it's going to be, but I guess I'm going to wait here until the roads open back up."

All six lanes of Colonial Drive in Winter Garden were still shut down Saturday night.

