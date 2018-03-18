Crash traps 2 adults, 2 children in Melbourne, officials say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - One adult was airlifted to an area hospital after a vehicle rolled and trapped two adults and two children Sunday at State Road 192 and St. Johns Heritage Parkway, officials said.

Brevard County Fire Rescue crews said the other adult and two children were taken to an area hospital by ground with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately released.

