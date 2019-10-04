Crash with 5 patients, including child, in Port Saint John

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - At least five people, including a child, were injured in a crash Friday, according to Brevard County Fire and Rescue.

The crash happened at Kings Highway and Camio Avenue in Port St. John around 1:45 p.m. Friday.

Officials are reporting heavy damage to two vehicles and a possible entrapment.

According to the BCFR, there are five patients so far including a child.

The BCFR has sent out two pediatric trauma alerts and another trauma alert for an adult.

Officials have requested a fourth ambulance and third helicopter for assistance with the crash.

Stay with ClickOrlando.com and News 6 for details on this story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.