Brush fire near I-95 slows traffic in Brevard County

GRANT VALKARIA, Fla. - Traffic was congested Saturday afternoon as crews worked to contain a brush fire in Grant Valkaria, Brevard County Fire Rescue officials said.

Officials said around 2:30 p.m. that the fire was burning in a wooded area near Grant Road and I-95.

Smoke could be seen on northbound I-95 at mile marker 168.

Southbound traffic appeared to be slowing near mile marker 169. Fire rescue officials said they expected it to remain congested until firefighters were able to contain the fire.

Here’s what the fire is doing in #VALKARIA to traffic on #INTERSTATE95 right now. SB 95 in S Brevard will be congested until crews get a handle on the brush fire. #BCFR #VALKARIA pic.twitter.com/J2gRdFCVHh — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) March 31, 2018

Crews said in an update just before 3:30 p.m. that the fire was extinguished and that firefighters were mopping up hotspots to make sure it didn't start again.

The size and cause of the fire were not immediately known, fire rescue officials said.

The Palm Bay Fire Department is also working to contain the fire.

No other details were immediately available.

