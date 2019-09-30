News

Crews battle brush fire near Florida's Turnpike in Orange County

Drivers urged to use caution

By Brianna Volz - Web producer

Fire burns near Florida's Turnpike in Orange County. (Image: Orange County Fire Rescue)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Crews are battling a brush fire near Florida's Turnpike in Orange County.

The fire was reported Monday afternoon on the west side of the Turnpike, near Orange Blossom Trail, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials.

Smoke could be seen near the highway around 5 p.m., crews said.

Multiple units were working to control the flames.

A tweet from OCFR officials urged drivers in the area to use caution. It's unclear whether the fire was affecting traffic.

