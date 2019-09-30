Crews battle brush fire near Florida's Turnpike in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Crews are battling a brush fire near Florida's Turnpike in Orange County.

The fire was reported Monday afternoon on the west side of the Turnpike, near Orange Blossom Trail, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials.

Smoke could be seen near the highway around 5 p.m., crews said.

#BrushFire west side of @fl511_turnpike at 255 milepost (near Orange Blossom Trail). Multiple units on scene. There is smoke near the highway. Use caution in the area. #BREAKING view on @pulsepoint @FHPOrlando pic.twitter.com/tksjWa2oSV — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) September 30, 2019

Multiple units were working to control the flames.

A tweet from OCFR officials urged drivers in the area to use caution. It's unclear whether the fire was affecting traffic.

