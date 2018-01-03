Crews battle fires in Apopka for 2nd straight night, officials say

APOPKA, Fla. - For the second night in a row, firefighters were working to put out flames in Apopka.
Orange County Fire Rescue officials said they were called to a fire at 1754 Imperial Palm Drive at 8:56 p.m. after a resident reported smoke and flames in the attic.
More News Headlines
It's unclear if crews had extinguished the fire.
OCFR said the resident was evacuated.
Firefighters were also called to a commercial building at Semoran Boulevard and South Thompson at 8:42 p.m., but were able to quickly knock the fire down, officials said.
No other details were immediately released.
Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.