Crews battle fires in Apopka for 2nd straight night, officials say

APOPKA, Fla. - For the second night in a row, firefighters were working to put out flames in Apopka.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said they were called to a fire at 1754 Imperial Palm Drive at 8:56 p.m. after a resident reported smoke and flames in the attic.

It's unclear if crews had extinguished the fire.

OCFR said the resident was evacuated.

Firefighters were also called to a commercial building at Semoran Boulevard and South Thompson at 8:42 p.m., but were able to quickly knock the fire down, officials said.

No other details were immediately released.

