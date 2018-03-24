Smoke fills part of Volusia Mall after light fixture catches fire, crews say

Photo courtesy of DBFD

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach Fire Department officials said crews responded to two fires Saturday morning, including one that broke out inside the Volusia Mall.

Firefighters said they were called to the mall before 8 a.m. after a light fixture inside caught fire.

When crews arrived, the flames were already out, but smoke engulfed an entire section of the mall, officials said. Firefighters ventilated the area to remove it.

The mall was closed at the time of the fire and no one was injured, according to the fire department.

While crews were dealing with smoke at the mall, the fire department received another report of a fire burning at a Daytona Beach home.

Photo courtesy of DBFD

One person was inside the home on Pierce Avenue when the fire broke out, but they made it out without injury, fire officials said.

The home suffered extensive damage, but firefighters were able to contain the flames before they could spread to other nearby homes.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

