CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Firefighters battled a blaze early Thursday that caused significant damage to a home near Casselberry.

The fire broke out on Willow Bay Terrace off Red Bug Lake Road near Casselberry.

Fire officials haven't said whether anyone was hurt.

Investigators are working to learn what caused the fire.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.