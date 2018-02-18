Crews fight brush fire in Brevard County near SR 520

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Crews are working to put out a brush fire that broke out Sunday near State Road 520 and the St. Johns River in Brevard County, officials with the Florida Forest Service said.

Drivers are advised to use caution due to smoke possibly impacting SR 520 from the estimated 75-acre fire, officials said.

Officials said the cause of the fire is equipment.

Fire services are at the scene. Officials said crews continue to battle the fire for containment.

