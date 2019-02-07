Crews knock down house fire in Holden Heights

HOLDEN HEIGHTS, Fla. - Fire crews knocked down a blaze in Orange County's Holden Heights area Wednesday night.

When officials with Orange County Fire Rescue arrived, at 230 Cattail Court, they found heavy flames. Firefighters were able to knock the blaze down. No one was hurt.

News 6 spoke to a neighbor who said he believed the family had just moved into the home not too long ago. He said he heard the commotion Wednesday night and saw smoke.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.