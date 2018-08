HOLLY HILL, Fla. - Several fire departments worked to extinguish a blaze Sunday in Holly Hill.

The structure fire took place at a home on Tuscaloosa Avenue.

Below are some photos shared by Holly Hill Professional Firefighters’ Facebook page. No additional details were released.

Holly Hill Professional Firefighters/Facebook

Holly Hill Professional Firefighters/Facebook

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.