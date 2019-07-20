Crews rescue tangled osprey in Brevard County

Crews rescued an entangled osprey in Viera on July 20, 2019. Photo courtesy of Brevard County Fire Rescue.

VIERA, Fla. - Brevard County Fire Rescue crews performed an unusual rescue Saturday after someone with an eagle eye spotted a tangled osprey hanging upside down from its nest.

Pictures from the rescue show the nest atop a pole on the 7600 block of North Wickham Road with the large bird dangling upside down beneath it.

Firefighters used the ladder on Tower 48 to reach the nest, which was approximately 25 to 30 feet high. It took less than 15 minutes for first responders to rescue the ensnared fowl and turn it over to Brevard County Animal Services for further evaluation.

No additional information was immediately available.

