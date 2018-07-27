Crews respond to Cocoa water treatment plant regarding potential ammonia leak

COCOA, Fla. - Crews responded Thursday evening to a water treatment plant in Cocoa after receiving a call about a potential ammonia leak, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said crews received a 911 call after 7:30 p.m. about a possible leak at the plant at 28400 State Road 520.

Officials at the plant attempted to contain the leak, but an evacuation order was issued and assistance was requested from Fire Rescue personnel, fire officials said.

Crews arrived to find the plant had safely evacuated all individuals from the area, fire officials said. There were no reports of injuries or exposures.

Hazmat crews were actively assessing the status of the leak and preparing to mitigate any identified hazard. Fire officials said Thursday evening that hazmat crews confirmed there was no longer an active leak.

