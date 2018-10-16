Crews respond to Edgewater Drive building fire

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a warehouse fire on Edgewater Drive on Oct. 16, 2018. (Image: WKMG)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue crews responded to a warehouse fire Tuesday afternoon on Edgewater Drive.

Officials said heavy, black smoke was coming from the building at 6233 Edgewater Drive when crews arrived.

More than a dozen units responded to the industrial fire and contained the blaze.

The warehouse tests manufactured barrels for shooting rifles, according to OCFR.

The fire was contained to machinery at the property, fire rescue officials said.

No injuries were reported.

