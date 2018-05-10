Crews respond to sewer pipe break in west Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - Crews responded to a sewer pipe break in west Orange County, according to Orange County Utilities.

The force main break happened on southbound Hiawassee Road at the corner of the State Road 408/East West Expressway in Orlando.

Officials with the utility said crews were on the way and would be assessing damage.

Two lanes were blocked Wednesday evening, and law enforcement assisted with traffic, officials said.

Repairs are expected to be completed Thursday, according to Orange County Utilities. No customer impact is anticipated.

