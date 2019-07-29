Paraglider dies in Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The body of a man involved in a paragliding accident has been recovered after the paraglider went down in Lake County, officials said.

Crews responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m. Monday after a witness reported that the paraglider appeared to be malfunctioning and spinning out of control before landing in Lake Beauclair in Tavares, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The Tavares Fire Department also responded as crews worked to recover the victim's body.

Officials have not released the man's name, as they're still working to make contact with his family.

It's unclear what may have caused the paraglider to malfunction.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect a paragliding incident in Lake Beauclair. Officials originally reported that a plane crashed in the water.

