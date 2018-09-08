Crews work to put out house fire in Winter Garden area

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Crews worked Friday evening to put out a house fire, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The fire broke out at a house in the 600 block of Palm Street in the Winter Garden area.

Fire officials said black smoke could be seen from a quarter-mile away. The fire was through the roof of the one-story house.

Fire rescue crews, with help from Winter Garden Fire Rescue, were able to knock the fire down in about 20 minutes, officials said.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. Officials said there was heavy damage in the kitchen and living area.

The cause of the fire will be determined by the Florida Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations, officials said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.