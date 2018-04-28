Crews work to put out Melbourne brush fire, officials say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Crews are working Saturday afternoon to put out a brush fire in Melbourne, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

The fire broke out off John Rhodes Boulevard.

Brevard County Fire Rescue

Fire officials said multiple Brevard County Fire Rescue units were assisting the Melbourne Fire Department with the brush fire.

The brush fire is in the Melbourne Fire Department's jurisdiction, Brevard County Fire Rescue personnel said.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.