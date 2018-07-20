Crews work to rescue beached manatee in Volusia

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Crews were working Friday morning to rescue a beached manatee in the inlet at New Smyrna Beach, according to the Volusia County Beach Safety Patrol.

The Marine Mammal Stranding team was at the scene working to save the sea cow, which was believed to be 9 to 10 feet in length, crews said.

Florida Fish and Wildlife and SeaWorld officials were en route to the rescue around 9 a.m.

FWC officials said the manatee likely got stuck onshore when the tide went out. FWC rescue crews are going to make sure the manatee is healthy and stress that no one try to touch the animal.

No other details were immediately available.

