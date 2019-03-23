Watch: Crime fighting Marion County K-9 sniffs out burglary suspects

OCALA, Fla. - Marion County Sheriff's Office's K-9 Zeus is not only a good boy, he's doing a good job, too.

The K-9 and his K-9 Deputy Alan Lee played an integral part in tracking down an occupied burglary suspect in Ocala on March 16.

The pair responded to the 3500 block of South West 38th Terrace to assist the Ocala Police Department in searching for a suspect who had just committed an occupied burglary of an apartment at that location, according to a Facebook post by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, which included the body cam footage of the incident.

In the video, K-9 Deputy Lee and K-9 Zeus can be seen tracking the parking lot of the Residence Inn, located off of 38th Avenue. Zeus then tracked to a blue car in the parking lot where two people claimed to be sleeping inside.

During the investigation probable cause was established to search the car of the suspects, where the victim's stolen items were located.

Akyl Howard, 24, was arrested by the Ocala Police Department and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and grand theft.

