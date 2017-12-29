Florida rape suspect accused of impregnating girl, giving her herpes

Juan Botello-Patino is accused of repeatedly raping a teenage girl, impregnating her and giving her herpes.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A Boca Raton man was arrested after he repeatedly raped a girl over the course of several months, impregnating her and giving her herpes, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Juan Botello-Patino, 26, was arrested Dec. 22 on 20 counts of sexual battery.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Botello-Patino first had sex with the girl in September 2016. The girl was a virgin at the time.

The girl, who is now 18, told detectives in a Dec. 14 interview that Botello-Patino forced her to have sex with him again in January, pressuring her into doing so while her mother was at work. She said Botello-Patino raped her for eight or nine months until October.

During one incident, Botello-Patino got so angry after she told him no that he threw her on the bed, got on top of her and "started choking her while laughing," the affidavit said.

The girl told detectives she was so scared that she did whatever he wanted her to do with him sexually.

After their last encounter in October, Botello-Patino was so forceful with the girl that she had to go a hospital, she told detectives.

While she was in the hospital, the girl learned that she had contracted herpes and was six to seven weeks pregnant.

Detectives said Botello-Patino admitted to having sex with the girl on several occasions, but he said the sex was consensual.

"The suspect stated he was under the influence of drugs when he would have sex with the victim and blames his actions on his drug use," the affidavit said.

Botello-Patino was being held without bond at the main Palm Beach County jail.

